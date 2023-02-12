February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police officer at polling station saves worker from choking

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A police officer had to the perform the Heimlich manoeuvre on a man working at a voting station in Limassol on Sunday, after noticing he had started to choke while eating during his lunch break.

Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou said a sergeant on duty at the 21st Limassol primary school heard screaming inside the voting station and ran to check on the situation.

He found the man struggling to breath and proceeded to compress his chest from behind to clear his airways.

The situation went back to normal and the man resumed his duties at the voting station after reporting he was feeling fine.

 

