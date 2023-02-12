February 12, 2023

With 100 per cent of votes counted, Christodoulides gets 51.91%

With 100 per cent of votes counted Nikos Christodoulides had a clear lead, echoing what exit polls had earlier suggested.

Christodoulides secured 51.91 per cent of the vote while Andreas Mavroyiannis got 48.09 per cent.

In Pera Pedi village, President Nicos Anastasiades’ home village, all 5,358 votes were counted within the first half an hour, giving Christodoulides an overwhelming majority of 63.82 per cent, with Mavroyiannis gathered 36.18 per cent.

According to CyBC, six per cent of people who voted for Christodoulides in the first round, chose to support Mavroyiannis in the runoff.

Disy votes were split to favour Christodoulides, who got 52 per cent of the party’s supporters, while 43.5 per cent of the island’s right-wing party went to Mavroyiannis. A 4.5 per cent of votes were unclear in which direction they swung.

Meanwhile, two per cent who opted for Mavroyiannis in the first round switched over to Christodoulides’ camp in the runoff.

Vasa Kellakiou had its 48 votes split exactly in the middle – with 23 votes for each candidate.

 

