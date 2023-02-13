February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to meet Anastasiades

By Andria Kades00
President Nicos Anastasiades Nikos Christodoulides (Filed photo)

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides is set to have a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday night at 7pm.

This is their first official meeting since the elections which have paved the way for Christodoulides to take over the presidency.

Anastasiades last week urged his party Disy to support Christodoulides’ candidacy after Disy leader Averof Neophytou failed to make it to the run-off.

Related Posts

Christodoulides sworn in on February 28

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel calls for official mourning for quake victims

Andria Kades

Movies that make you glad you cast your vote

Constantinos Psillides

Cyprus problem seen as main issue for new president in foreign press

Iole Damaskinos

Trial into passport scandal delayed again

Andria Kades

Turkish Cypriots arrested on Greek-Turkish border

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign