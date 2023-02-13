February 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter02
feb 13 23

In today’s episode, Nikos Christodoulides was on Sunday voted the eighth President of the Republic, with the day ending in a declaration ceremony at Eleftheria Stadium in Nicosia which rocked to cheers of his name, applause and loud music.

Christodoulides, aged 49, secured 51.97 per cent of the vote. Speaking from the podium, he said “the Cypriot people have spoken,” and called on everyone to leave the past behind and look together to the future united.

Meanwhile, turnout for the election reached 72.2 per cent of registered voters, a small increase from the first round last week. That meant that 405,086 people cast a vote.

Voting abroad stood at 67.9 per cent compared to 73.8 per cent last Sunday.

Elsewhere, all the Turkish Cypriots who died in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey have now been returned to the island as the last of the funerals were held on Sunday.

Thirteen funerals were held in Famagusta, Prastio and Ayios Sergios, all for people part of the group from the Famagusta secondary school who had gone to Adiyaman for a volleyball tournament.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Third arrest for possession of burglary tools

Staff Reporter

Roads to Troodos open, caution advised

Staff Reporter

Todays’ Weather: Cloudy, showers expected

Staff Reporter

Contested territory: the old state fair grounds in Nicosia

Nikolaos Prakas

Nicosia evenly split between election rivals

Nikolaos Prakas

Foreign leaders congratulate Christodoulides on win

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign