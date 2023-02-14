February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man jailed for 20 days over traffic offences

By Antigoni Pitta00
File photo

Famagusta district court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 days in prison after finding him guilty of traffic offences committed on two separate occasions.

According to a police statement, the first incident took place in Paralimni on December 18, 2022, with the suspect accused of reckless driving and causing a road collision, damage to property, and abandoning the scene of the accident.

On February 5, the suspect was pulled over in Dherynia and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, with a test showing his alcohol blood level was at 80μg when the limit is 22μg.

