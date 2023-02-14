February 14, 2023

Moldova has temporarily closed its airspace

Moldovan President Maia Sandu

Moldova has temporarily closed its air space, the tiny eastern European country’s national airline said on Tuesday.

“Dear passengers, at this moment, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova is closed. We are waiting for the resumption of flights,” Air Moldova said on Facebook.

The announcement comes at a time of tensions between the former Soviet republic and Russia as Moscow wages war in Ukraine, which shares a border with Moldova.

Moldova‘s president, Maia Sandu, complained on Monday that Russia was planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country’s leadership, stop it joining the European Union and use it in the war against Ukraine.

“Such claims are completely unfounded and unsubstantiated,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia blamed Ukraine for stirring tension between Russia and Moldova, saying Kyiv was trying to draw Moldova “into a tough confrontation with Russia”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan “for the destruction of Moldova“.

Days later, Moldova‘s government resigned.

Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Russia’s intentions and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

