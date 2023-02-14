Special music events coming up at Technopolis 20

Three unique musical evenings will enrich Paphos’ cultural agenda in February with the presence of local and international musicians. First is a recital for solo guitar by the popular Greek guitarist, Kostas Makrygiannakis, on Friday.
The guitarist will perform for the first time at Technopolis 20 to present a programme titled Letters to Undisclosed Recipients that will include music by Luis Milan, Napoléon Coste, Enrique Granados, Roland Dyens, Makrygiannakis’ transcriptions of songs by Mike Oldfield and Billy Joel and his own works for solo guitar. Expect music from the Spanish renaissance and French romanticism alongside other beloved songs.
Next to take the cultural centre’s floor is jazz vocalist Charlotte Storer with her quartet on February 22 for a night of straight-ahead, hard-swinging jazz. The ensemble will showcase a dynamic collaboration between some of the most exciting musicians on the Cypriot and Tel-Aviv Jazz scene. Joining Storer will be Ofer Landsberg, Kyriakos Kesta and Marios Spyrou.
Their performance at Technopolis20 will celebrate the American Songbook with composers such as Jerome Kern, Rodgers and Hart as well as bebop composers such as Thelonious Monk and Tadd Dameron. Expect earthy swing, fiery up tempos, spellbinding ballads and mellow blues, nodding to the dazzling vocals of Jazz’s Golden Era and the adventurous bop rhythm sections.
February 24’s event will be a rather different musical occasion as it features a healing music initiation with singing, drumming, dancing, all from the cradle of ancient music. More than just a performance, Hungarian musician and composer Istvan Sky invites Paphos residents to join in.
“Singing strengthens our immune system and relieves stress,” says Sky. “It ‘vibrates’ our brain and increases our joy of life. And singing can open doors to spirituality. It doesn’t matter if someone is a professional or an amateur. In order to achieve this, we don’t have to sing beautifully, but with full devotion.”
Sky’s music touches on Shamanic, Tibetan, Indian and Hungarian folklore traditions and together with yoga teacher Dora Nemes, they will create a circle of music, gratitude and healing within the indoor space of Technopolis 20.
Solo Guitar Recital
By Greek guitarist Kostas Makrygiannakis. February 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420
Charlotte Storer Jazz Quartet
Live jazz from musicians from Cyprus and Israel. February 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420
The Song of the Butterfly Man
Healing music initiation with singing, drumming and dancing. With Istvan Sky and Dora Nemes. February 24. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420