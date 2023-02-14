February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Mostly clear

By Staff Reporter0110
troodos clear day some mist
File photo

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear with increased cloud cover in some areas. The winds will be mainly north-easterly, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort at time strong, up to strong 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 14 C inland, 16 C on the coasts and 4 C in the higher mountains, where locally frost is expected.

In the evening, the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will drop to 1 C inland, 6 C on the coast and -3 C in the higher mountains. Frost is expected to form in the mountains and inland areas.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the weather will be mostly clear, with increased cloud cover at times and possible light rain. snow or sleet in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will not change appreciably on Wednesday and Thursday, while on Friday they will rise slightly reaching close to average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square is 53 cm.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man arrested for Nicosia car arson

Staff Reporter

Nicosia man arrested for hiding ammo on his roof

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Biggest election losers? Cyprus’ largest parties

Andria Kades

Turkish Cypriot mother describes desperate attempt to save children

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign