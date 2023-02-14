February 14, 2023

Unexploded grenade found on Paphos beach

A harmless unexploded rifle grenade was found at Kouklia beach on Tuesday.

According to Paphos police spokesman and CID chief Michalis Nicolaou, officers received a tip off to investigate the scene, where they found the grenade.

A police pyrotechnician took the item for further investigation, while officers are trying to figure out how and why the grenade ended up at the scene.

 

