February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides meets SEK union, promises solutions

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Εκλελεγμένος ΠτΔ Ν. Χριστοδουλίδης Ηγεσία ΣΕΚ
Nikos Christodoulides meets with SEK trade union

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides met with trade union SEK on Wednesday morning and said he was optimistic that pending labour issues will be resolved in March.

He said he was eager to “begin finding solutions”, even before he officially assumes office on March 1, adding that, after meeting with SEK, he will meet with other parties involved.

“We will have results, we will reach a conclusion on important labour issues,” he said.

His meeting with SEK sends two messages. The first is his recognition of the role SEK plays in maintaining labour peace and the second is that he means to keep his campaign promises.

“During our administration we will deliver on what we promised during our election campaign.”

The general secretary of SEK, Andreas Matsas, congratulated Christodoulides on his election, but he stressed that SEK, by maintaining its political and party independence, will be the first to give constructive criticism.

“SEK practises policy not on the basis of who governs but on the basis of how they govern,” he said.

Unions, employers and the government have been at loggerheads in recent months over union demands that the full cost of living allowance be reinstated to workers in the light of spiralling prices.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Earth has lost one-fifth of its wetlands since 1700 – but most could still be saved

The Conversation

Anastasiades accepts CyBC chairman’s resignation

Jean Christou

Kalavasos Neolithic settlement ‘virtually’ brought back to life

Jean Christou

New €4.7m scheme to upgrade tourism units in rural and mountain areas

Jonathan Shkurko

Woman ordered airgun from Hong Kong thinking it was a toy 

Nikolaos Prakas

BirdLife calls on government to enforce new EU lead-shot ban

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign