February 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides, Neophytou: time to move away from bitterness

By Jean Christou03
All smiles: Disy leader Averof Neophytou with President-elect Nikos Christodoulides

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides met on Wednesday morning with Disy leader Averof Neophytou at the former’s political office with both saying it was time to turn the page on the bitterness of the election campaign.

The meeting is part of a series of contacts Christodoulides, a former Disy member, is having this week with party leaders and others before forming his new government. Neophytou lost to Christodoulides in the first round of the elections on February 5. The fallout resulted in internal strife within the party and has prompted a race for the Disy leadership.

In statements after Wednesday’s meeting, both men said that despite what went down during the pre-election period, they were united by common approaches to issues of economy and internal governance, as well as the European People’s Party.

Both said they had had a constructive discussion as Christodoulides presented his plans for his new governance. Christodoulides said the elections were over and done and now they must focus on the challenges.

Neophytou, after congratulating the newly elected president, emphasised Disy would always do what was best for the country.

He told Christodoulides that he could rely on the party for what was needed in parliament to put the country on the right footing in terms of budgets and needed reforms.

Neophytou also confirmed Christodoulides’ request to participate in the European People’s Party Summit.

“If you wish to be in this family, we [Disy] as a founding member will have no objection,” he said.

The results of the presidential elections have left both of the main parties, Disy and left-wing Akel in opposition. Christodoulides also met Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou on Wednesday.

 

 

