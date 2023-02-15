February 15, 2023

Guided tours and lectures at football exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
football lecture

As the temporary exhibition On the Field: Football ─ History ─ Nicosia continues at The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, more guided tours and a lecture will take place as part of its events programme.

Both are happening in Greek and coming up first is a lecture on February 21 comprised of three guest speakers. Titled On the Field: Historical aspects of Cypriot football, 1878-1974, the lecture will include three presentations which aim to outline diverse historical aspects of the creation and development of football in Cyprus, while simultaneously highlighting the social and political effect of this popular sport on the history of the island during the period from 1878 to 1974.

The speakers of the event will be Tonia Georgiou, historian and PhD candidate at the University of Crete, Antigone Heraclidou, exhibition curator and Senior Research Associate of the CYENS Centre of Excellence and George Meletiou, researcher and sports writer.

Then on February 25, the exhibition’s curator Antigone Heraclidou will lead a tour at 11am revealing the history of football in Nicosia. The tour will touch on the development of this popular sport in the capital through unique exhibits and rich photographic material.

 

On the Field: Historical aspects of Cypriot football, 1878-1974

Lecture part of the On the Field: Football ─ History ─ Nicosia exhibition. February 21. The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 7pm-8pm. In Greek. Reservations needed. Tel: 22-661475

Guided Tour

With exhibition curator Antigone Heraclidou. February 25. The Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia. 11am-12pm. In Greek. Reservations needed. Tel: 22-661475

 

