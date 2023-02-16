February 16, 2023

Geroskipou mammography centre calls on women to get screened

Geroskipou municipality announced the opening of a mammography centre this week as the health ministry called on women over 45 to get their free biennial exam as part of the breast cancer screening programme.

Women from Paphos, Geroskipou and the wider region can visit the new Geroskipou mammography centre which opened this Tuesday at the newly built premises of the Christoforos Hadjilambris medical centre.

The centre is located on Neophytos Hadjilambris street, just a few metres from the Kolonis roundabout, according to the municipality’s announcement.

On this occasion, the health ministry invites all women aged 45 to 74 to participate in the breast cancer population screening programme. Mammography is offered free of charge every two years.

Beneficiaries can make their own appointment by calling 26306444, Monday to Friday, between 7.30am – 2.30pm.

Breast cancer appears in women at a rate of 1:100 and one man is diagnosed with breast cancer for every 100 women.

In Cyprus, breast cancer affects approximately 600 to 650 people annually while early diagnosis and prevention are the most important tools in treating breast cancer, says the state health services organisation (Okypy).

