February 16, 2023

Island-wide carnival parades this Sunday

By Eleni Philippou00
The official carnival parade may still be a few days away with Limassol taking the reins for the February 26 extravaganza yet this Sunday will also celebrate the carnival fever. Parades in Nicosia, Paphos and even Limassol will be held, taking festivities all around the island and kicking off a week of confetti-filled events.

The Aglantzia Carnival will be a four-day affair with the big parade for old and young happening on Sunday on Kyrenia Avenue. The parade will begin at 11.30am from the Road Safety Park on Kyrenia Avenue and end at Apostle Andreas Church.

In Paphos, Peyia Municipality will host a carnival parade this coming Sunday on the main Coral Beach Street at 3pm. Paphos’ main carnival parade however will take place on Saturday February 25 with dance schools, floats, cheerleaders and the Carnival King. The parade will commence from Makarios Monument at 3pm and conclude at Kennedy square.

Larnaca too will have carnival celebrations this Sunday with a carnival parade and an after-party. At 4.30pm, crowds and those marching will gather at Athenon Avenue to parade down the seafront road and wrap up celebrations with a carnival street party at Europe Square at 6pm.

Lastly, the Limassol Children’s Carnival Parade will also take place this Sunday, filling October 28th Avenue (Sea front road) with confetti, music and cheer. The parade will begin at 11.30am and will head towards the old port, led by the King of Flame on his float and the Limassol Majorettes who will paint the town red.

 

Aglantzia Carnival Parade

Starting point: Road Safety Park on Kyreneias Avenue, Aglantzia. 11.30am

Peyia Carnival Parade

Starting point: Coral Beach Street, Peyia. 3pm

Larnaca Carnival Parade

Starting point: Athenon Avenue, Larnaca. 4.30pm. Street party. Europe Square, Larnaca. 6pm. Free

Limassol Children’s Carnival Parade

Starting point: October 28th Avenue (Sea front road), Limassol. 11.30am

