A 26-year-old has been arrested in Nicosia for facilitating the illegal entry and residence of eight people in the Republic of Cyprus.

The man was arrested at 9pm on Wednesday evening.

The police said on Thursday this was the second person arrested in connection with the case.

A 22-year-old was arrested on Monday and has been issued an eight-day remand order to facilitate investigations.

At 10.30pm on Sunday, the police had caught eight people in Aglandja, Nicosia, who had crossed illegally from the occupied north.

Police investigations are ongoing.