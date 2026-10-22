The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) is hosting a delegation of eight German travel agents as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen visitor numbers from Germany and promote the district as a leading year-round tourism destination.

The initiative is being carried out in close cooperation with Louis Hotels, while Etap is responsible for coordinating the programme and organising visits to introduce the travel professionals to the destination.

The visit provides an opportunity for the German agents to experience Paphos’ natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and upgraded infrastructure first-hand, Etap said in an announcement.

As part of the familiarisation programme, Etap has arranged an extensive schedule of excursions and visits to rural areas across the Paphos district, showcasing the destination beyond its established tourist centres.

The initiative also highlights the importance of cooperation between the private and public sectors of the tourism industry, with the aim of further promoting the region’s tourism offering and strengthening its image and recognition among international visitors.

Etap said the effort was intended to create new opportunities in strategically important Central European markets, while supporting the continued development and international promotion of Paphos as a destination throughout the year.