February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for attempted abduction of minor

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Famagusta earlier this week.

The case was reported to the police by the mother of the minor, who said her daughter was waiting at a Derynia bus station on Tuesday early afternoon when a vehicle driven by an unknown man approached her.

The driver allegedly asked the girl to get in the vehicle, media reported.

Then, passersby and teachers who were nearby noticed what was happening and rushed to the spot and the unidentified man drove away.

Police said they spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the case driven by a 32-year-old man early on Thursday in the Famagusta district.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the local police station. He made some allegations during questioning which are being investigated.

According to media reports, he appears to place himself at the scene saying he had a conversation with the minor.

