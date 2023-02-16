February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Resort leader Melco garners 97 stars in 2023 Forbes Travel Guide

By Press Release05
city of dreams

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been awarded a collective total of 97 Stars by the ‘2023 Forbes Travel Guide’ (FTG), maintaining its lead among Macau and Asia’s integrated resorts.

FTG honoured Melco with a total of 17 five-star awards across the Company’s property portfolio that includes City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila. Markedly, Altira Macau celebrates its 14th successive year as FTG five-star award recipient across both Hotel and Spa categories.

“We thank FTG sincerely for the honours; the accolade highlights Melco’s continued dedication to providing guests with exceptional hospitality across our hotels, restaurants and spas,” commented Melco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Ho.

“While pandemic-related challenges have indeed been felt over the past few years, we are ready to welcome back the steady influx of tourists to our global resort properties by further enhancing Melco’s signature culture of service excellence with dedication and commitment,” he continued.

“We also anticipate extending our service excellence to more guests from the world over at Melco’s soon-to-open Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.”

Melco properties and facilities awarded ‘2023 Forbes Travel Guide’ five-star ratings are as follows:

melco table

