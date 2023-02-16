February 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
TUS Airways launches direct flights to Slovakia

tus airlines airplane cyprus tourism

TUS Airways on Thursday announced the launch of seven weekly direct flights between Larnaca and two large Slovak cities as of this summer.

Flights will start to Bratislava and Kosice on June 7, with five flights per week to Bratislava and two flights per week to Kosice.

Ticket prices start from €189 one way according to a TUS Airways press release.

TUS Airways Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Aly, said the new destinations are in line with the deputy tourism ministry’s “successful initiatives in Cyprus to grow and diversify into new non-traditional markets”.

It added that in addition to Bratislava and Kosice, TUS Airways will this summer operate flights from Larnaca to Paris, Heraklion, Chania, Preveza, Corfu, Kefalonia and Tel Aviv and new routes will soon be announced enhancing air connectivity to/from Cyprus.

The new destinations were announced following a statement by the Cypriot airline earlier this month that it will expand its network from Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean after a record number of flights in 2022.

