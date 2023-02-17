February 17, 2023

Man arrested at Larnaca airport under US arrest warrant

A 56-year-old man was arrested at Larnaca airport at 7pm on Thursday after he was screened and found to have a US arrest warrant against him.

His alleged offences include weapons exports, conspiracy to commit serious offences, false statements, and other related incidents – committed between 2015 and 2023.

The 56-year-old is due to appear in court later on Friday.

