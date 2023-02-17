February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man found guilty of causing death of three in traffic accident

By Antigoni Pitta01
File photo

A 32-year-old man was found guilty on Thursday of causing a triple fatal car accident in 2017 that ended the lives of Andreas Yasemi, 32, Dimitris Savva, also 32, and Panayiotis Stefanou, 26.

After protracted court proceedings and a case considered very difficult, the legal service succeeded in convicting the accused on all 14 charges.

Limassol district court found the defendant guilty on all charges, the most serious being three charges of causing death due to negligence.

He has been taken into custody and will face the court again at the beginning of March for sentencing. Until now, the 32-year-old was on probation.

The triple fatality occurred a few minutes after 5am on May 27, 2017 after the accused driver ran the red light at the intersection of Synergatismos and Grigoris Afxentiou streets in Pano Polemidia, killing all three passengers instantly.

A few hours before causing the accident, he was involved in a fight, getting out of his car and beating a taxi driver who honked at him in the face and head.

He had been sentenced to six months in prison for the beating after being found guilty of assault, causing actual bodily harm and insulting the taxi driver.

 

Related Posts

A language exchange meetup in Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Former health minister considers contesting Disy role

Andria Kades

Auditor general steps up attack on AG over conscripts

Nick Theodoulou

Two jailed for human trafficking

Nikolaos Prakas

Further beached whale found in Pyrgos

Nick Theodoulou

Christodoulides-Sisi keen to cement bilateral ties

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign