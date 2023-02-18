February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Ghanaian winger Atsu’s body found under rubble in Turkey quake

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: christian atsu during his stint with newcastle united
FILE PHOTO: Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week’s massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent said.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Feb. 5 Super Lig match.

