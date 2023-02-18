February 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Paphos municipality pleads with graffiti vandals to desist

By Gina Agapiou00
aphrodite's rock graffiti (2)
File Photo: Graffiti on Aphrodite's Rock in Paphos

Paphos municipality on Saturday appealed to young people and organised football fans to respect public property saying it has been making huge efforts to maintain building facades and parks graffiti-free.

However, certain street art may be carried out following consultations with the municipality.

“The destruction of the beautiful image of the city by writing slogans or any kind of phrases on walls, parks, playgrounds or destroying public property is regrettable and unacceptable,” the municipality said.

“This invokes a poorly conceived culture which is blatantly delinquent,” the announcement said, adding that in recent years the municipality has been carrying important works which include the beautification and maintenance of the facades of buildings, parks and other public use areas.

Particular importance is given to the removal of “visual pollution”.

It called on all young people to realise they must practically love their city and the projects made to serve the current and future generations.

The municipality added that it is ready to discuss with organised groups, mainly fans of football clubs, to give them the freedom to create “beautiful and organised graffiti in specific areas”.

This initiative is based on the practice applied in European countries and aims “to end the current unacceptable situation, which not only degrades our city aesthetically but also reduces the level of culture”.

 

 

