February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man 26, tried to pass himself off to police as a 41-year-old

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos police HQ

Two men have been arrested in Paphos in connection with conspiracy and impersonation at a police station.

According to reports on Sunday, a 26-year-old man turned up and claimed to be another man aged 41 who was, under court order in connection with a criminal case, required to report to the main police station at regular intervals.

However it appears he sent the younger man to sign for him instead.

The 26-year-old was immediately arrested during his attempt to pass himself off as the 41-year-old who was tracked down and arrested later on Saturday.

