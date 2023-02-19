February 19, 2023

Orthodox faithful in Paphos go to polls to elect new bishop

The Paphos Bishopric (CNA)

Paphos is electing its 70th bishop on Sunday with four candidates in the running.

The chair has been vacant since December 24, 2022, when the then Metropolitan of Paphos Georgios was elected Archbishop of Cyprus.

The number of registered voters throughout the Paphos diocese numbers 52,164 who will go to the polls at 126 stations across the district.

All Orthodox Christians who turn 18 years of age on February 19, reside for at least one year in Paphos, and are included in the electoral roll have the right to vote.

The ballots are blank and voters will just write the name of their choice on the piece of paper.

The four candidates are: Karpasia Bishop Christoforos, Amathountos Bishop Nikolaos, and two archimandrites (unmarried priests) Tychikos Vryonis and Ioannis Ioannou.

Voting hours are from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm. If circumstances require, voting can be extended to 6pm

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides, a native of Paphos, will vote at around 2pm at the Ayia Paraskevi church in Yeroskipoou.

Archbishop Georgios had held the Paphos seat since December 2006 when his predecessor Chrysostomos was elected Archbishop. Chrysostomos died last November.

