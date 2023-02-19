February 19, 2023

UK police find body near where woman went missing in late Jan

The search for Nicola Bulley

Police in the north of England said on Sunday they had found a body near where a woman went missing last month.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27.

Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench. Her springer spaniel was found waiting nearby.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body,” the police said in a statement on Twitter.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.”

