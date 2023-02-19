February 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Woman sought in connection with alleged €200,000 fraud

By Staff Reporter00
thuy
Huynh Thi Thu Thuy is wnated by police

Police are appealing for information that may help locate a Vietnamese woman aged 42 to facilitate investigations into the alleged extortion of €200,000 from a 43-year-old woman on the pretence of offering her a shareholding in a company.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Huynh Thi Thu Thuy in connection with the alleged fraud that police said took place during the months of January and February this year in Limassol. They said the suspect had convinced the victim to hand over the money in order to become a shareholder in her company under false pretences.

Anyone who can help locate the suspect should contact Limassol CID at 25-805057 or their nearest police station, or the citizen’s hotline 1460.

