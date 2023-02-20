February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight out of 21 illegals detained in Paphos

By Gina Agapiou00
Eight out of the 21 people arrested for illegally residing on the island during a nationwide sweep over the weekend were found in Paphos, police said on Monday.

During the operation carried out by members of the aliens and immigration service from 6am to 12pm, a total of 21 persons were identified and arrested.

Of them, eight were found in the Paphos district, Cyprus News Agency reported.

Those have been detained with a view to their deportation.

Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said the arrests were made after officers checked a total of 38 people.

 

