Chamber of Commerce praises Anastasiades for handling of economy

Cyprus successfully navigated three periods of serious calamity, outgoing president Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday, during an event held in his honour by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in reference to the financial crisis of 2013, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

President Anastasiades said that the work that has been carried out during his administration will be judged by history in a more rational manner when the tension of the election period has passed, while he also promised that as an active citizen, he will exert whatever influence he has to promote stability, economic prosperity and fiscal discipline.

In addition to the chamber’s board of directors and management, the event was also attended by House Speaker Annita Demetriou and most government ministers.

During his speech, President Anastasiades expressed his emotion at being acknowledged by the Chamber of Commerce for the cooperation they had during his tenure.

“Without your support, all the policies we drew up with my valuable partners would not have worked if you did not advise, adapt, and recommended policies that would correct or achieve what we have achieved,” he said.

What is important is that thanks to your cooperation, along with that of the rest of the partners involved in the economy, it became possible to successfully deal with the crises we faced”, he added.

Anastasiades said that Cyprus did not only face these challenges but also managed to disprove the IMF’s predictions by achieving a growth rate of 5.8 per cent in 2022, amidst adverse conditions.

“What I feel the need to do is to express my gratitude and appreciation for your cooperation and close partnership, which was decisive in the measures taken by the government, because we were a government that listened to those who knew much more than we possibly did “, he said.

Moreover, Anastasiades said that as a result of this cooperation, rooted in fiscal discipline and economic prosperity, it became possible to implement a policy aimed at serving people.

Meanwhile, Keve president Christodoulos Angastiniotis stressed that president Anastasiades leaves behind him a surplus of more than €500 million in the government’s coffers, as well as a programme to support the economy and Cypriot society to the tune of €4.4 billion, in reference to the National Recovery and Resilience plan.

“We are honouring the President, the politician, the human being Nicos Anastasiades, a prominent personality who for ten consecutive years has held the fate of Cyprus in his worthy hands, as a close partner of the Chamber of Commerce, who always listens carefully to our opinions, a friend who with works and actions supported the business world like no other,” Angastiniotis said.

In reference to the 2013 financial crisis, the Keve president said that “with correct decisions, smart dealings and a targetted strategy we managed to avert a catastrophe, at a faster pace than expected by our European partners, exiting the economic adjustment programme and regaining our investment grade status”.

Finally, Angastiniotis concluded by praising Anastasiades’ management of the Cypriot economy, especially during the past few years, expressing appreciation for his support of the business community, and for creating the prospects for further growth and development in the future.