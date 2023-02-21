February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Island’s first degree programme in pharmacy offered by Frederick

By Staff Reporter00
frederick uni pharmacy
File photo

Frederick University on Monday announced the successful certification of its Department of Pharmacy by the higher education quality assurance and agency.

In its announcement the university said its Department of Pharmacy will offer the following degrees:  integrated Master’s in Pharmacy, Advanced Cosmetology and Natural Health Products, and a PhD in Pharmacy, the first doctorate in pharmacy to be offered by a Cypriot institution.

The announcement added that the degree programmes offered are equivalent to those offered in Greece at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the Aristotle University of Thessalonika, and the University of Patra.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man arrested for theft at Limassol warehouse

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Auditor-general loses name change fight for public officials

Elias Hazou

Christodoulides to meet Stewart ahead of Tatar meeting

Nikolaos Prakas

Ombudswoman says Okypy failed to find nurse for disabled child

Nikolaos Prakas

Akel demands abolition of all twice-yearly exams

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign