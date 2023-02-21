February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New US ambassador presents her credentials

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΠτΔ – Διαπιστευτήρια νέας Πρέσβεω

Newly appointed US ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher on Tuesday presented her credentials to outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace.

Anastasiades and Fisher exchanged views on the bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United States, particularly in the areas of security, defence and energy, and on the current political situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, focusing on possible ways to improve the area’s stability.

Anastasiades also thanked the US ambassador for her country’s longstanding support of the efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem within the UN Security Council resolutions framework, as well as for the stance against Turkey’s actions in Varosha and in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), “which recognises the Republic’s sovereign rights to develop its natural resources within its maritime zones.”

Finally, Anastasiades and Fisher discussed the latest developments regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, in light of the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv on Monday.

Related Posts

Christodoulides has discussions with Stewart prior to Tatar meeting

Nick Theodoulou

1,000 seeking shelter in the north after earthquakes

Jonathan Shkurko

Police issue further warning over scam messages

Jonathan Shkurko

For second time Norway court acquits father who kidnapped child in Cyprus

Antigoni Pitta

Sofia Moutidou is coming to town

Paul Lambis

Yasemin Collective holds workshop for French-speaking women

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign