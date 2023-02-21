February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos – Limassol highway lane to close for 3 days

By Staff Reporter00
roadworks nicosialimassol
File photo

One lane on the Paphos – Limassol highway will be closed from Wednesday through to Friday between 8am – 3pm.

According to an announcement by the road works department, the road will be closed as part of efforts to maintain and clean the sewerage system.

During the works, the fast lane will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the slow lane. The department apologises to the public for the inconvenience, urging people to show understanding and comply with the road signs.



