Two suspects arrested for stealing doors in Paphos

Police in Paphos on Monday arrested two suspects for a case of aluminium theft under investigation. 

The crime was brought to the attention of the police on February 13 when a resident reported that unknown persons had stolen three aluminum doors from a rubbish and electric meter storage space at his house.

Following police investigation, testimony emerged against a 23 and a 33-year-old, on the basis of which judicial arrest warrants were issued against them. The 33-year-old was located and arrested on Sunday and a one-day detention order was issued against him by the Paphos District Court on Monday.

The 23-year-old was arrested late Monday afternoon and taken into custody for further investigation by the Paphos minor offences department.

         

