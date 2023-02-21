February 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two suspects wanted for car theft in Chlorakas

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police on Tuesday are searching for two suspects wanted for car theft in Chloraka.

According to the police spokesman and head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou, a permanent resident of Cyprus reported that between January 21 and February 20, while he was abroad, his residence was broken into and thieves stole his parked car from his garage, as well as electronics from his home.

According to the complainant the car key had been previously stolen from his residence.

Following investigation police obtained testimony against two 24-year-olds. Arrest warrants were issued against them and they are wanted.

