February 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Accept-LGBTI Cyprus condemns “homophobic attack”

By Nick Theodoulou00
A screenshot of the incident from a video posted by Accept - LGBTI Cyprus

Accept-LGBTI Cyprus has condemned what it said is a homophobic attack which took place during a Tepak student union event on Wednesday evening.

The LGBTQI+ group posted a video of the incident which showed a group dressed in black and wearing masks enter a lecture hall.

A person is seen setting off a fire extinguisher while others are heard shouting.

Accept said that a person was hit and items were thrown, too. The group further claimed that homophobic slurs were shouted out and as the masked intruders left they destroyed property on their way.

Accept Cyprus called on the police and the ombudsman to act.

“Society’s silent acceptance and indifference to homophobic hate speech from both public and ordinary individuals has emboldened fools who now feel they can act without consequences,” the group wrote on social media.

The group further claimed that the presidential election period saw heightened rhetoric against the LGBTQI+ community – despite laws being in place to protect their rights.

“We are not afraid of you and we will not be silenced,” the group said, adding that they have more evidence of the incident but called others to come forward to help identify the alleged attackers.

