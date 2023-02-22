Hands-on documentary workshop with award-winning photographer

Next month, 6×6 Centre for Photography will host the award-winning photographer Myrto Papadopoulos from Greece for a three-day workshop on documentary photography titled Visual Narratives and Storytelling. And what’s more, the workshop will be conducted in English!
“The documentary genre is one of the most powerful tools for telling stories and creating narratives,” say the workshop organisers. “It continues to provide audiences with unique experiences, representing life and providing in-depth observations and reflections on culture, politics, ideologies and people.”
Throughout the three days of the hands-on workshop, participants will learn about the photographic process, the initiation, methods and numerous approaches to a visual narrative. Participants will also be encouraged to develop their own creative ideas and storytelling practices while exploring the steps and multi-layered features of working in the field.
Held for just a small group, the workshop will be divided into three parts: hands-on photographic exercises around Limassol, theory on methodology and a live photo editing session. Workshops on March 10 will be an introduction to the workshop touching on methodology, critical thinking and development. The following day (9am-4pm) will be more hands-on and will focus on exploring the Identity and the Coast of Limassol. The final day of the workshop (9am-4pm) will look at the process of editing.
The workshop costs €260 and will welcome participants, who are required to be somewhat familiar with a DSLR/mirrorless camera.
Papadopoulos is an established photographer who works on long-form narratives investigating Documentary Photography and the medium’s limits. Pushing traditional boundaries, she seeks to construct a new language with her visual narratives, experimenting with new tools and other media (cross-media). From early on in her career, she has collaborated with major media international outlets and clients such as Smithsonian Magazine, Dior, National Geographic, TIME Magazine, The New York Times and The Washington Post, among many others. Her work has been part of numerous group exhibitions and private collections.
Documentary Photography Workshop
With award-winning photographer Myrto Papadopoulos from Greece. March 10-12. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. 6.30pm-8.30pm (day 1). 9am-4pm (day 2 and 3). €260. In English. Tel: 25-354810. www.centreforphotography6x6.com