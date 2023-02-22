February 22, 2023

Rio-inspired carnival party at Ayia Napa Marina

By Eleni Philippou00
“For those who can’t be in Rio… Rio is coming to them, at Ayia Napa Marina,” say organisers of a party this weekend. On Saturday afternoon Ayia Napa Marina will transform into a colourful, samba-filled fiesta ground as it hosts a carnival party.

“Pick and choose your brightest and most imaginative costume,” add the event organisers, “equip yourself with plenty of good vibes and carnival spirit and have fun at the ultimate hot spot of the island!”

From 2pm to 5pm, a DJ, 12 drummers and a four-member Brazilian Dancing Show will take visitors straight to the core of the carnival vibe by transferring all the magic, the cheer and the uplifting atmosphere of Rio De Janeiro to Ayia Napa Marina. The event will take place at the Event Plaza of the Event Centre, in the heart of Ayia Napa Marina. For three hours, live music, a dancing show and good vibes will create an uplifting carnival atmosphere.

“So,” conclude the party organisers, “dress to impress with your carnival outfit, and we’ll be waiting to meet you at the hottest carnival party.”

 

Carnival Party

Live Brazilian music and dancing. February 25. Event Centre, Ayia Napa Marina. 2pm-5pm. www.marinaayianapa.com

