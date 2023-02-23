February 23, 2023

Christodoulides will meet Tatar on Thursday

By Nikolaos Prakas00
President-elect Nikos Christodoulides will meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Thursday for an unofficial meeting with Unficyp Chief and UN Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart.

The three of them will meet at 11am at the old Nicosia airport, where the first meeting between Christodoulides and Tatar will be held.

Ahead of the unofficial meeting, Stewart met with both Christodoulides and Tatar separately.

After his meeting with Stewart on Wednesday, the Turkish Cypriot leader said that he would put forward a proposal to create a bicommunal earthquake response committee.

Christodoulides met with Stewart on Tuesday.

Speaking about the meeting earlier in the week, Christodoulides said that he knows Tatar’s positions very well, and that even though there are different approaches, the Greek Cypriot side will work to break through the impasse in Cyprus problem talks.

