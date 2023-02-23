Georgiades says the future of Disy is change and unity

The political spotlight remains on Disy despite its presidential election defeat, with both remaining contenders in the party leadership race promising unity and change.

“Even in defeat, we [Disy] manage to have the spotlight on us,” Haris Georgiades – the party’s current deputy leader, said on Thursday morning.

Asked whether he was pressured to not stand, after having previously announced his bid, he explained that the factors leading him to run had since changed.

Georgiades said that his initial bid to run was so that change could occur within the party. Since then, however, unsuccessful presidential candidate and party leader Averof Neophytou rescinded his bid – meaning that change will occur, in his view.

Georgiades denied that he threw his hat in the ring to exert pressure on Neophytou.

The deputy leader described the latest developments as himself “taking a step back” but certainly not departing from politics, reiterating that his term as an MP ends in 2026.

The remaining two contenders, House president Anita Demetriou and party spokesman Demetris Demetriou (no relation), have both said they aim to unify the party and offer change.

Many had initially disproven of Neophytou’s declared date for the leadership elections – set for March 11 – as it was deemed that not enough time had passed for reflection on the presidential defeat.

Since then, however, many in the party have redrawn their harsh public criticism of president-elect Nikos Christodoulides.

Demetriou said that he openly expresses what he believes and submitted his candidacy without being dependent on anyone – hinting that Annita may be beholden to key players.

“And I did so against the leader and deputy leader of the party, because I believe that now is the time of rejuvenation, true unity and it is time to make Disy strong and powerful once again,” he told Sigma.

It was put to Demetriou that both Neophytou and Georgiades withdrew their bids after the house president announced she will run, hinting that she may be favoured.

He said that his candidacy differs from that of his rival as he has a plan for change.

For her part, the house president told RIK that as leader she would renew the party and offer collective leadership.

She also expressed her surprise at her rival referring to his candidacy as “independent” and the subsequent hints.

She emphasised that there was no collusion or backroom dealing over her candidacy.

Finally, Demetriou said she is more than capable of serving as both Disy leader and fulfilling her role as House president.