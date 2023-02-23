February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ChinaWorld

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

By Reuters News Service00
earthquake2

An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude shook Tajikistan at 8:37 a.m. (0037 GMT) on Thursday at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), Chinese state television CCTV reported citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicentre was about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in some areas in China’s western Xinjiang region, including Kashgar and Artux, CCTV reported.

There were no reports of casualties. Power supply and communication remained normal in Kashgar, state media Xinhua reported.

The Xinjiang railroad department called a halt to passenger trains running on the Aksu to Kashgar section of the Southern Xinjiang railway, state media said.

Local authorities were inspecting bridges, tunnels and signal equipment, CCTV said.

Related Posts

Northern Irish police officer ‘critical but stable’ after shooting

Reuters News Service

On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks of boosting nuclear forces

Reuters News Service

Israeli troops kill 11 Palestinians in West Bank clash, medics say

Reuters News Service

World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh

Rachael Gillett

Massive snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights in US heartland

Reuters News Service

EU still has not agreed on anniversary Russia sanctions

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign