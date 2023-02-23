February 23, 2023

Cyprus

Read all about it: guide to private education

By Staff Reporter
Included with this week’s Sunday Mail is a 90-page guide to private education on the island. 

In depth articles look at the changing scene on the island, introducing children to education from an earlier age and even the value of extra-curricular activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh award. 

The magazine also include a comparative list of the facilities at all private schools in Cyprus. 

Essential reading for anyone with a child at school, especially those deciding where to send them next. All for the standard price of €1.95! 

