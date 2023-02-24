New and ongoing exhibitions in Paphos

Established and emerging artists are currently hosting art exhibitions around the island and Paphos in particular has several going on. With only a few more days remaining, Grigorii Pavlychev is showcasing his painting exhibition at Blue Iris Gallery. Open until Saturday, the exhibition Fresh Off the Boat features the contemporary artist’s blend of expressionism and figurative styles and takes inspiration from the human body.
At Psifida Art Gallery, a solo exhibition of abstract artworks by Petya Kukenska is on until March 7. Titled Awakening, the showcase features pieces of abstract art full of energy and stories to tell.
Then, Art & Shock Gallery will host a new exhibition on its grounds, running from Saturday to March 15. Artists Lusine Ginosyan from Armenia, Themis Themistocleous from Cyprus and Kubanychbek Ibragimov from Kyrgyzstan will present their work in the exhibition Once More About Love.
“We want to introduce you to a new project of our gallery,” says Art&Shock, “very bold, daring, and at the same time gentle and a little ephemeral. Three completely different artists, three incredible talents, absolutely unlike each other, who had never met before, all from different countries and different lives.”
As March arrives, a brand-new gallery will open its doors to Paphos visitors. oiGio Galleries will host a grand opening at its venue on Kinira Street on March 3 at 6pm. Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos will inaugurate the event and a welcoming cocktail party will begin with music by a DJ.
Fresh Off the Boat
By Grigorii Pavlychev. Until February 25. Blue Iris Gallery, Paphos. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 99-310893
Awakening
Solo art exhibition by Petya Kukenska. Until March 7. Psifida Art Gallery, Paphos. Monday-Friday: 12pm-1pm and 5pm-7.30pm. Weekend: 11am-1pm and 5pm-7.30pm. Tel: 26-442111
Once More About Love
Group exhibition. February 25 – March 15. Art & Shock Gallery, Paphos. Opening night at 6pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-2pm and 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 26-953900
oiGio Galleries
Gallery opening event. March 3. oiGio Galleries, 3 Kinira Street, Paphos. 6.30pm. Tel: 96-990089