February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second arrest for Paralimni burglary

By Staff Reporter00
Famagusta police on Friday said they arrested a 25-year-old man, as the second suspect in a Paralimni burglary committed on February 12.

The suspect was found in the morning in Limassol and was then transferred to the Famagusta CID offices.

Another suspect, a 30-year-old man, has already been arrested on February 21, in relation to the case.

The case under investigation concerns a burglary and theft of a house in the are of Profitis Elias in Paralimni, police explained.

