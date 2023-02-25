Turkish Cypriot airline set to launch next month

February 25, 2023

Turkish Cypriot ‘minister of transport and public works’ Erhan Arikli on Saturday said that a new airline based in the north will carry out its first flight on April 16.

In statements to Bayrak radio, Arikli said the airline will start its operations on March 10.

He added that with the launch of this new airline, flight tickets are expected to become more affordable.

The Turkish Cypriot ‘minister’ also stressed the importance of preparing for the possibility of a high-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus, before noting that the ‘government’ has by decree proceeded with the creation of an earthquake fund.

 

