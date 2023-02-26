February 26, 2023

Akel’s Stefanou tests positive for Covid-19

By Nikolaos Prakas032
Main opposition Akel general secretary Stefanos Stefanou tested positive for coronavirus, an announcement from the party said on Sunday.

The announcement added that Stefanou tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and that he will be quarantining.

Stefanou has suspended all public engagements for the time being.

On Friday, the health ministry had announced eight deaths from the virus and 2,062 cases.

