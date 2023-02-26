February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspects vandalise and burn a Limassol gymnasium

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police in Limassol are searching for suspects that vandalised and set fire to a school in Ypsonas, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, the fire service was alerted to a blaze at the Ypsonas gymnasium in the morning.

They said that the fire started at around 9:15am in the teachers’ room, where the suspects broke the windows and threw an object with a flammable substance into the room.

Arriving at the scene shortly after the arson attack due to alarm being set off, members of the school board put the fire out with a garden hose.

Police said that the refrigerator and a couch in the teachers’ room were burnt in the fire, while the suspects wrote threats on the walls outside the school.

