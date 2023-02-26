February 26, 2023

Two children hit by firecracker during football match

Two young boys were injured at a football match after being hit by a firecracker during the Anorthosis-Ael game in Larnaca, police said on Sunday.

According to authorities, the two boys, 11 and 12, were hit by one of the firecrackers thrown by Anorthosis fans, when during the match they lit them and flares.

The two boys were burned in the incident and received first aid from one of the doctors at the stadium.

The 12-year-old boy was released after receiving care, while the 11-year-old was taken to Larnaca General , where it was determined that he had burns on his left hand and his body.

After receiving care, he was released.

Police are still looking into the matter.

