February 27, 2023

Hikers lost briefly in Akamas managed to find their way out

By Nikolaos Prakas00
feature paul view over akamas
View over Akamas

Thirteen people that were lost in Akamas in the evening of Sunday made it out of the area safely, police said on Monday.

According to police, the 13 people, six of whom were children, got lost around 5pm on Sunday, when they had gone hiking in what is known as Snake Gorge in the area of Arodes village.

Police said that the group had difficulty in exiting the gorge and returning to the village where they were staying.

After receiving the call at 5pm, authorities initiated a rescue operation.

However, a short time later, police received a call that they had managed to find their way out and were safe.

