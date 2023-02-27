Man arrested after policeman attacked

February 27, 2023

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia after attacking a policeman, it emerged on Monday.

Shortly after midnight, a group of people got into a fight outside a nightclub  who fled the scene once police officers arrived.

A 39-year-old who was spotted in the area and was asked about the fight, began shouting and started attacking a policeman. He was arrested on the spot.

