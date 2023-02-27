February 27, 2023

Theocharous resigning as Solidarity leader

By Andria Kades00
File photo: Eleni Theocharous

Eleni Theocharous announced on Monday she was resigning from her post as leader of her citizens alliance movement.

She broke the news in a brief post on Twitter, saying: “I hereby announce my resignation as president of the Solidarity Movement.” She did not state her reasons.

Theocharous unveiled her movement in 2016, a few months after breaking away from Disy  citing a divergence of views on the handling of the Cyprus issue.

At the time, she said the Solidarity Movement aimed at ‘saving the Republic of Cyprus’ and ‘restoring the rights of the Cypriot people.’

